Congrats! Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are getting married

It’s a very happy Monday for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk who have announced their engagement.

Good Morning America revealed the exciting news on behalf of the happy couple, “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

CONGRATS to @GwynethPaltrow, ENGAGED to Brad Falchuk! pic.twitter.com/GCjJBDWmt1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2018

The pair revealed that they were together at Gwyneth’s co-star Robert Downey Jr.’s 50 birthday party in 2015.

Both Brad and Gwyneth have children from their previous marriages. Gwyneth shares a son and daughter with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

My date and I #screamqueens A post shared by @ bradfalchuk on Sep 21, 2015 at 7:43pm PDT

Glee producer Brad shares two children with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

Congratulations to Gwyneth and Brad!