Congrats! Broadcaster Louise McSharry welcomes a baby boy

Broadcaster Louise McSharry has given birth to her second child. The writer confirmed her joyous news in an Instagram post earlier this morning.

Louise shared a selfie of her and her baby boy cuddling in their hospital bed. Louise’s son wore a grey and black star-print onesie and a white hat in the snap.

The mum-of-two revealed his name is Ted.

This is Louise and husband Gordon’s second child together. They are also parents to three-year-old son Sam.

The DJ announced she was expecting another baby last November. Sharing a snap of Gordon and Sam, she wrote: “Delighted to say that these two and I are going to be welcoming a new family member in 2019. (A baby. I’m having another baby. Just in case you thought I meant a dog or something.)”

We are thrilled to hear baby Ted has arrived safe and sound. Congratulations to Louise and her growing family.