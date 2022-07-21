Comedian Katherine Ryan confirms she’s pregnant with her third child

Katherine Ryan is going to be a mum-of-three! The Canadian comedian has confirmed the very exciting news that she’s expecting her third child.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Katherine Ryan: Telling Everybody Everything, Katherine confirmed to listeners that she is indeed pregnant with another baby.

“You guys know I'm pregnant, I've been pregnant for a while and here's how I did that. I got pregnant while breastfeeding the first time I tried,” she revealed, adding, “to be honest with you, I didn't think it's going to work because I'm 39 – I would have been 38 when I got pregnant.”

“I thought 'we've got to get the kids out of the way'. You never know how long you're gonna have and I love my kids. I just thought, 'well let's go for it'.”

Keeping her little one’s due date private for now, Katherine explained, “You should never tell people your due date. If you never tell them, they can never start hassling you around that time.”

This will be the second child Katherine will have with her husband Bobby Kootstra, as the pair previously welcomed the birth of their first child together, a son named Fred, in June 2021. Meanwhile, Katherine is also a loving mum to her daughter, 13-year-old Violet, from a previous relationship.

Earlier this summer, Katherine and her family traveled to Co. Cork, Ireland to celebrate little Fred’s christening. The family occasion took place in the beautiful St. Joseph’s Church, in Mayfield.

Katherine and Violet had a matching mother-daughter moment, as the pair wore similar dresses in a vibrant purple and green floral pattern. Meanwhile Fred and Bobby also co-ordinated in matching cream suits.

Huge congratulations to both Katherine and Bobby on their exciting baby news — what a lovely new adventure this will be for their adorable family!