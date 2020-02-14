Coleen Rooney responds to Rebekah Vardy’s tearful interview

Rebekah Vardy opened up about the Coleen Rooney scandal during a tearful appearance on Loose Women yesterday. The mum-of-five sobbed as she discussed the impact the scandal had on her health and wellbeing. Rebekah confirmed she suffered severe anxiety and even ended up in hospital after Coleen accused her of leaking fake stories to the press.

However, Coleen was not impressed by the mum’s emotional interview. She issued a statement via her representative.

The statement read: “Coleen has nothing to add to what she has already said.

“She remains confident in the legal process and sees no reason to take the numerous opportunities that have been offered to engage in further public debate in this matter.”

Rebekah said the scandal, which has been referred to as the ‘Wagatha Christie scandal’ was “one of the worst things I have had to deal with.”

The mum said the trolling was the worst part of the entire scandal: “The trolling was the worst part for me and my family. This was a whole new level. I had people messaging me saying nasty stuff, one ‘ you fat, ugly rat, I really hope you and your baby rot’.”

“It was really really hard. It is probably up there with one of the worst things that I have had to deal with apart from being abused when I was younger,” she shared.