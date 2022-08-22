Coleen Rooney holidaying in US with family after ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial win

Coleen Rooney has given an insight into her family holiday in America with husband Wayne and their four sons.

Coleen took to Instagram earlier today, Monday, August 22, to share snaps of the family going sightseeing in New York and Washington to her 930K followers.

It looks like the family are having a ball over in The States as they visited the Statue of Liberty, Times Square and The White House. The 36-year-old captioned the post, “Quick visit to New York & Washington #FamilyTime”.

The stunning pictures include Coleen and Wayne with their four sons, 12-year-old Kai, nine-year-old Klay, six-year-old Kit and four-year-old Cass.

Many fans of the mum-of-four headed to the comments to wish Coleen and her family well as they enjoyed time together on holiday and to compliemnt her on the gorgeous photos.

One fan wrote, “Aww such lovely photos. I love NY and Washington, so much to see, weather looks great too”.

“Awww, your boys always looks so happy! Enjoy all of u xxx”, penned a second fan. A third added, “Lovely family photos nice big smiles from everyone, enjoy your break”.

MMA fighter Molly McCann also commented on the sweet post saying, "The kids are so boss xx".

The trip comes a few weeks after Coleen won the long court case against Rebekah Vardy in the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial.

The judge ruled in Coleen’s favour, proving that she was correct in thinking Rebekah was leaking her private information to The Sun since 2017 and continued to do so for almost two years.

Last month, Wayne announced that he returned to the American soccer club, DC United, which is based in Washington, to become their manager. The job change comes a month after Rooney revealed he would be stepping away from Derby County Football Club.