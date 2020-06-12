Coleen and Wayne Rooney celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today. In honour of their special occasion, Coleen has posted a rare photo from their wedding day.

In the photo, the newlyweds look as happy as ever as they embrace one another on the dance floor. “Happy anniversary @waynerooney…. 12 years since that unbelievable celebration. I love you x.”

Her followers couldn’t help but gush about the touching tribute, “Happy anniversary guys, well done for sticking at it through all the tough times. Hope you have many more happy years to come.”

Another added, “Happy anniversary we share the same date, ours was 38 years ago. Here’s to many more years for you both.”

Wayne and Coleen tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy. It is believed the couple’s wedding cost £5 million. 60 of their nearest and dearest attended the special celebration.

Westlife even performed at the celebration– the dream!

Since tying the knot, Coleen and Wayne have welcomed four sons together-two-year-old Cass, four-year-old Kit, seven-year-old Klay and ten-year-old Kai.

The family are currently spending lockdown at their £6 million home in Cheshire.