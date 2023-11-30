Cocktail guru reveals unusual yuletide creation as the “hot new tipple”

In his latest Instagram post, the barman reveals a fresh, festive concoction – and it’s something you’ve never seen before – a Tenderstem® broccoli-infused cocktail, he’s dubbing ‘The Broctail’.

Putting the ‘tender’ in ‘bartender’, Sotti has put his own spin on the green cocktails trend; mixing blanched florets of Tenderstem® which have been boiled in water, then shaken with tequila, lime juice, olive oil, sugar syrup and ice, to create a tasty twist on the traditional margarita.

The tipple puts a festive twist on the well-known cocktail – the Margarita – and shows that green doesn’t have to mean Grinch this holiday season.

Released just in time for December drinks, the ‘Broctail’ (ABV 18%) pairs the tang of tequila with the sweet and nutty flavour profile of Tenderstem® Broccoli, which is then balanced with citrus, salt, and the aromas of extra virgin olive oil.

If merrymakers want to try his new green beverage, which is perfect for the festive season, follow the step-by-step guide from the multi-award-winning mixologist on his Instagram channel.Or, for anyone heading over to London for a night on the town this festive season, why not head to Jack’s Camden bar, Ester, where his unique cocktail will be available to try, throughout December.

Sotti is a star within the drinks industry, having partnered with actress Emma Watson’s brother Alex on carbon neutral gin Renais, devising the opulent cocktail menu for The Standard’s talk-of-the-town bar ‘Sweeties’ and frequently hosting a cocktail segment on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

He also holds 19 bartending awards from all over the world, including being listed within Bartender Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Bartenders three years in a row.

Jack Sotti said: “Christmas cocktails can get a bit ‘samey’ with choices limited to cinnamon, mulled wine and eggnog. It was time for something fresh to shake things up this Christmas, and what better than this tender twist on a familiar favourite.

“When in my bar, I’m able to get creative with my concoctions. I eat Tenderstem® on a regular basis and thanks to its versatile flavour profile, along with it being sweet but nutty, I thought it would be the perfect centre piece for a new cocktail.”

Tenderstem® spokesperson, David Samuels said: “Tenderstem® broccoli is a favourite, especially during Christmas, this is certainly a departure from our typical offering – but one we can’t wait to experience!”

“We’re proud to see Jack’s creativity and originality produce a concoction with Tenderstem® in it, proving just how versatile and tasty Tenderstem® is – and cocktail fans can now get their greens too!"

For those who want to try the cocktail to make their own minds up on the unusual yuletide mixture, head to @Jack_Sotti’s Instagram page to watch his step-by-step guide, or visit Ester bar located in London’s Camden, between 1st and 31st December for a professional serve. Alternatively, head to www.tenderstem.ie to find out more.