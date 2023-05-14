Clever Foods launches with new products & wider distribution

Clever Foods are on a mission to give people smart treats with no baddies. Whether you want a protein hit on the go, a sweet snack to tide you over or something that aligns with your diet or lifestyle whether it’s plant based or wheat free. The company make handcrafted clean treats, that are: made with 100% natural ingredients, plant based and wheat free.

Clever Foods is an Irish owned small business operating in Dublin and shipping nationwide. Some of their best-selling smart treats include:

Clever Foods Caramel Slice – RRP €3.50

The Clever Foods take on a Caramel Slice is a flapjack style crunchy biscuit base with a creamy cashew butter caramel, topped with a tasty layer of thick chocolate.

Made with oats, coconut flour, coconut oil, cashew butter & cocoa solids.

Clever Foods Snickerooo – RRP €3.50

The Clever Foods Snickerooo bar contains crunchy roasted peanuts, with a smooth date based caramel and peanut butter, drenched in a sumptuous dark chocolate.

Made with cocoa solids, peanuts, dates & coconut oil.

Clever Foods Mint Crisp – RRP €3.50

The Clever Foods Mint Crisp is a minty, crunchy, chocolatey delight. Made with puffed rice, Japanese peppermint oil and 70% coco solids.

Clever Foods Wagon Wheel – RRP €3.95

The Clever Foods Wagon Wheels come in Salted Caramel & Raspberry flavours. They are a flapjack marshmallow sandwich, with either raspberry jam or salted caramel, drenched in thick chocolate.

Salted Caramel: Made with oats, peanut butter, coconut oil & cocoa solids.

Raspberry: Made with oats, raspberry coconut oil & cocoa solids.

Why not try them all and order a grazing box today?

For €30 you can get a Clever Foods Grazing Box that contains a Snickerooo Bar, Mint Crisp Bar, S'mores, 4 Protein Balls, a Caramel slice, and two Wagon Wheels – one salted caramel and one raspberry.

Clever Foods are handcrafted in Dublin and shipped around the country, they are available to order nationwide and deliveries received before 12pm will be shipped within one working day. Products are ordered through the website www.cleverfoodsireland.com

If you’re a café or shop that wants to stock Clever Foods, order now on www.unifyordering.com