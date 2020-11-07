Clarins taking action to pass on a more beautiful planet

These days, we have all begin to think about the people behind our favourite brands and what they stand for. The ethos of a brand is as important as the products themselves which is why we tend to dig around to make sure the things we love are made with love.

When we think of Clarins, sophistication, elegance and beauty come to mind. As a household name, Clarins products have been meeting our skincare needs for a long time.

We've always been fans, but recently Clarins have impressed us further when we came across their newly published Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, which outlines all of the commendable practices they undertake to make the world a better place

“Making life more beautiful, passing on a more beautiful planet"

Clarins cares most about two aspects of life: People and the planet.

Be it human beings or the earth they live on, this is a brand that respects each place and person it encounters. Though Clarins has always felt this way, it is now an official mission of the company and one they have thoroughly committed to.

Employees come first

Employees of Clarins come first when it comes to wellbeing. Their latest internal employee satisfaction survey showed that 96% of Clarin's employees support the company’s values. Those who choose to work for this renowned brand are consider the no.1 asset of the Clarins mode l.

They have also made a number of pledges to ensure that they continue this way such as promising that 100% of their employees will undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training by 2022. This is wonderful news for those of us who already use Clarins products daily as we can rest assured that the people involved are respected and valued.

Giving back

Clarin’s commitment to their social mission is epitomized by their contribution to research organization Fondation Arthritis for people suffering from rheumatoid polyarthritis, rheumatism. They also hold The Prix Clarins Award each year to honour an exemplary and inspirational woman engaged in giving children a helping hand. Today, Clarins accompanies and finances the actions of 15 associations. That’s almost 5 million euros contributed, and 50,000 children supported in France.

Environmental impact

In 2020, Clarins became carbon neutral. This is a huge feat that many companies could only dream of achieving. The group has now committed to maintaining this neutrality in the coming years, while at the same time, lowering its global carbon footprint by 30% by 2025.

Ethical and Sustainable

Being able to trust the brands we love is so important especially in an ever-changing world. we are all becoming more aware of how our actions affect the lives of others and the planet we live on. We can now breathe a sigh of relief and take solace in the fact that we can trust one of our favourite brands in their mission to make the world more beautiful.