Cillian Murphy’s sweet tribute in Golden Globes acceptance speech

The Golden Globes took place last night and Irish stars were out in full to attend the ceremony.

Cillian Murphy proved successful as he came away with the Best Actor award for his role in Oppenheimer.

Murphy was competing against other Irish actors in the category, including Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott, as well as Hollywood stars Bradley Cooper, Leonardo Dicaprio, Colman Domingo.

When accepting his award- with his wife’s lipstick on his nose- Cillian made sure to give a special mention to his family for their love and support.

Admitting he’s ‘the luckiest man’, Cillian started his acceptance speech by jokingly asking, “First question, do I have lipstick all over my nose?”, after the audience confirmed his wife, Yvonne, left red lipstick on his face, Murphy added, I’m just gonna leave it”, through laughter.

“I knew the first time I walked on a Chris Nolan set that it was different. The level of rigour, the level of focus, the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors, I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master”.

“I want to thank Chris and Emma for having the faith in me for 20 years and six fecking pictures so thanks so much”.

Cillian continued, “One of the most beautiful things about being an actor is you can't do it on your own really and we have the most incredible ensemble cast in this movie”.

“They were magic and some of them are here today, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Gary Oldman. Thank you for carrying me and holding me through this movie”.

Credit: Golden Globes/ YouTube

“Thank you to Donna Langley and everyone at Universal for believing in this movie from the very the beginning. To all my fellow nominees, if you’re Irish or not, you’re all legends, your stunning work, I salute you”.

The 47-year-old closed off by adding, “To all my reps, all my team, thank you so much, you’re the best. To my family, I'm the luckiest man, love you. Thanks so much guys”.

This was Cillian’s first-ever Golden Globe win. Oppenheimer also won Best Picture, Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.