Christine McGuinness gives update on living situation with Paddy

Christine McGuinness has been opening up about working as a single mum-of-three.

The former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star split from her husband Paddy in July 2022 after being married for 11 years.

Now, Christine has given a new update about her and Paddy’s living situation while detailing how she balances working and motherhood.

While speaking to OK!, the 35-year-old first shared how, out of all her jobs, being a mum to 10-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and seven-year-old Felicity, is her favourite of all.

“The love that you feel for these little people, it’s incredible. It’s overwhelming sometimes. Felicity went on her first little playdate at somebody’s house at the weekend. I’ve never done that before”.

“On the way home when I picked her up, she reached over and held my hand and went, ‘Mummy you’re still my best friend’. It’s little things like that. The love from them is just amazing”.

Sharing an insight into juggling working and motherhood, Christine explains, “It doesn’t get easier, but as the children have matured, they’ve got more used to me going away to work”.

“The first five years of their lives I wouldn’t leave them for a minute. Whereas now, if I need to go to London for a night, I can do it”.

“But I still always have that feeling that I want to get home and make sure the kids are OK. I try and make sure any business trips are kept short. It’s exciting and it’s great to be busy, but I always just make sure that for the majority of my time I’m still at home with the kids”.

She continued, “I was raised by a single mum, so I know I’ll be fine. Even when I’m having more difficult days. I always think, ‘I know I’ll be OK’”.

“But it is hard sometimes. The hardest thing is turning down opportunities, like turning down work stuff. If their dad is working away, and the childcare then falls on me, then I’ve got to stop everything”.

Christine also shared an update on her and Paddy’s living situation after previously revealing last year that the pair were still living together despite being separated.

“With our children especially, they struggle with change. So any changes have got to be done slower. It’s not a forever plan to live together. It works for now while we’re both busy and in and out – and for the children because they’re still in the same house and in the same beds”.

“I am worried about when it comes to that time of us living in separate houses. I don’t know when that will be. But it will happen one day and when it does, we’re both on the same page”.

She added, “The one thing we do fully support each other with is being there for the children and making sure they’re least affected as much as possible.”