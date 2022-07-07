Christine McGuinness breaks silence on ‘split’ rumours from Paddy

Amid the many rumours that have been surfacing about a split in Christine and Paddy McGuinness’ marriage, the mum-of-three has spoken out to ‘get one thing clear’ about the situation.

Christine took to her Instagram stories to share screenshots of quotes about growing as a person, trust and re-creating yourself.

One of the three quotes she posted read, “This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest”. Under the snap Christine wrote a message to her followers and the media in her own words.

She penned, “Regarding the press… There is only one thing I want to make clear right now… I didn’t put us in this situation”.

The cryptic posts come very shortly after an interview Christine did with OK! where she laughed off the thought of her and Paddy’s marriage being on the rocks. She said, “We’re really good honestly. We have had difficult times but when I look back at our marriage and see where we are now, I think, ‘Wow, you know, we’ve done alright’”.

She continued, “I couldn’t ask for anything more from him. I’m so grateful. I’m happy, I’ve got no complaints. He’s got a really strong bond with all of the children and he’s more hands-on now than ever before”.

“He used to struggle to switch off from work when he came home and would be in his office writing”.

Christine and the Top Gear host met 14 years ago and tied the knot in 2011. The pair went on to have three children together, twins Penelope and Leo (9) and six-year-old Felicity.