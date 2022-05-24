Christina Perri expecting baby girl following previous pregnancy loss

Jar of Hearts singer Christina Perri has announced that she is expecting a baby girl.

Perri took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a video that starts on a pavement full of flowers and spans to the singer’s four-year-old daughter Carmella opening a box to reveal a sonogram.

Christina then says, “It’s in my belly”, before her husband Paul Costabile places his hand on her stomach and Carmella gives her growing bump a kiss.

The sweet video ends with Carmella saying, “I love you Mom”.

The 35-year-old captioned the post, “rosie sent carmella a little sister and we’re very excited. we’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy”.

Many celeb friends of the singer rushed to the comments to congratulate her on the good news.

Composer Christopher French penned, “Wayyyy beyond happy for you all, sending you guys so much love!!”.

Fitness instructor and influencer Jessica King wrote, “So happy for you mama!”.

“Congrats my love. So happy for you all”, singer and dancer Melissa Molinaro added.

This news comes two years after Chirstina suffered two tragic pregnancy losses. The star previously had a misscarriage at 11 weeks in January 2020.

In July of 2020, Christina and Paul announced that they were expecting again but in November, the couple tragically revealed their baby had been stillborn.

A year on, Perri released an album for her daughter Rosie, just as she had previously done for Carmella. When speaking of the album she wrote, “my daughter, rosie, was born silent on november 24th 2020. i was already planning on making this lullaby album for her, as big sister carmella has one too! i thought it was especially important to still do it”.

“Rosie’s short and powerful life already served such a huge purpose in our world, and she has lovingly changed me, paul and carmella forever”.

The A Thousand Years singer and her husband tied the knot in 2017 and went on to have their daughter Carmella in January 2018.