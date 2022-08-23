Chrissy Teigen shares stunning ‘bumpdate’ on Italian family getaway

Chrissy Teigen announced the wonderful news that she was expecting again at the beginning of this month. The news comes nearly two years after she suffered a tragic baby loss when she was 20 weeks pregnant.

The 36-year-old has now taken to Instagram to share snaps from her stunning family holiday in Italy, as well as sharing ‘bumpdates’ from the trip to her 38.9M followers.

She looks every inch the glowing mum in her fabulous green frock with her children by her side, and her baby bump is blossoming in the mirror selfie she posted while wearing a gorgeous orange bikini.

Chrissy and John’s children, six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles look so grown up in the sunny snaps. The model captioned the post with a simple pink heart emoji.

Many of Teigen’s followers were saying the same thing in the comments of the post, which now has whopping 706K likes- how beautiful she was looking. One fan wrote, “This is such a beautiful shot! I love it”.

“Beautiful photos! Best wishes to you and your family”, added a second follower, while a third penned, “I’m so happy for you and your growing family. You’re absolutely glowing”.

When announcing her pregnancy to the world, the Cravings author said, “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way”, alongside a photo of her showing her baby bump to Instagram for the first time with bruises on her leg.

As she described being hesitant to announce that she and her husband John were expecting another child Chrissy added, “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing”.