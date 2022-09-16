Chrissy Teigen says she lost her late son due to abortion that saved her life

Chrissy Teiegn has opened up about losing her late son Jack as the result of an abortion that saved her life, knowing that he had no chance of survival had she carried to term.

Chrissy and John Legend sadly lost Jack in 2020 when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant due to a complication with her placenta.

When speaking at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation”, the 36-year-old revealed that she only started considering the procedure she had an abortion ‘a few month ago’, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Chrissy said, “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention”.

“Let’s just call it what it was, it was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance and to be honest, I never, ever put that together until actually a few months ago”.

She continued, “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage”.

“And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had an abortion”.

When first announcing the loss of Jack, the Cravings: All Together Now author said, “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions”.

She added, “To our Jack- I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you”.

Chrissy and John are parents to six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles. Teigen is currently pregnant, revealing the news just last month saying, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled out home and hearts again”.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing”.