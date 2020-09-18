Chrissy Teigen opens up about her pregnancy complications

The cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen, took to Instagram Stories last night to open up about the pregnancy issues she’s been dealing with and the reason why she’s been put on two-week bed rest.

Chrissy has previously talked about how much this third pregnancy was a surprise after not believing it was possible for her to get pregnant naturally. Chrissy’s other pregnancies with Luna, aged four and Miles, aged two, whom she shares with singer-songwriter John Legend, were done through IVF.

A pregnant Chrissy started by saying, “My placenta sucks.” She added, “That’s always been the bad part of my pregnancies. With Luna, with Miles, it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all of his food because I was getting huge, but he wasn’t getting big at all.”

“So he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times,” the 34-year-old revealed, before saying that her placenta is “super weak”.

On the plus side though, the mom-of-two assured us that her unborn baby is “really, really healthy. It’s growing beautifully. Everything’s good, I’m feeling good, but my placenta is really, really weak.”

“It’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high-risk. This poor thing has been through so much already. So we just have to get my placenta healthy again and that means not moving. So I’m on complete and total ‘don’t get out except to pee-pee’ bed rest,” Chrissy explained.

As we know, pregnancy can be an extremely worrisome time for mums-to-be, which is why Chrissy tried to put everyone’s minds at ease. “If you are bleeding, you’re probably just spotting honestly, and a lot of pregnant women spot. Either way, talk to your doctor, always let them know if you’re bleeding.”

“But I don’t want this to throw you into a crazy spiral, like it would if I had heard it. Spotting is spotting, and it’s totally different from what I am going through, which is just gushing amounts of blood, honestly. You would know… you would know the difference,” Chrissy assured.