Chrissy Teigen & John Legend celebrate daughter Esti’s big day

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are celebrating their daughter Esti.

The couple welcomed baby Esti into the world last January and are now celebrating the tot turning one year old.

To mark Esti’s big day, the couple have honoured their baby girl with sweet tributes on social media.

Chrissy took to Instagram to unveil adorable photos of Esti to her 42.7M followers. She looks as cute as a button as she poses beside her birthday cake.

Another snap of the birthday girl shows her sitting on the floor beside a broken plant pot.

In the caption of the post Teigen lovingly penned, “happy one to our coconut. we love you so much, mama is just too tired to type!!!”.

John also headed to his Instagram account to post a collection of pictures of him and his daughter together to his 16M followers.

In his heartfelt tribute, the All Of Me singer said, “Esti Maxine is ONE today! She’s been lighting up the house since day one”.

Many of Chrissy and John’s fans headed to the comments to wish Esti a happy first birthday, with many commenting how fast time has gone by since her arrival.

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday! Oh boy do I remember that exhaustion lol. Hang in there, mama”.

“Happy birthday sweet girl! I can’t believe she’s already one! Crazy how fast time goes by!”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “How has it been a year already?! Happy first Esti”.

When announcing Esti’s birth a year ago, Chrissy penned a heartwarming tribute about her bundle of joy.

The cookbook author revealed, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier”.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”.

As well as being proud parents to little Esti, Chrissy and John share seven-year-old Luna, five-year-old Miles and Wren, who was born in June of last year. The couple tragically lost their son Jack in 2020, 20 weeks into Chrissy’s pregnancy.