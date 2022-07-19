Chrissy Teigen gets real and honest about her one year of sobriety

Celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen is celebrating one whole year of being sober.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday evening, the mum-of-two shared a screenshot of her sobriety tracking app which read that it had been 365 days since she last drank alcohol. “Finally lol,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Chrissy then shared a video montage featuring short clips and photos from her family holiday with husband John Legend and their two kids, six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles.

“Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days!” the 36-year-old model proudly wrote in the caption. “I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow.”

Chrissy explains how she used to drink alcohol in order to help end her “crazy anxiety,” however, her anxiety ended up mostly going away later when she quit drinking. Adding that she feels “really good,” Chrissy said that she also feels “really frustrated” sometimes, when “looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.”

“Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that,” Chrissy commented, adding, “Wish I remembered really any awards show lol.”

“There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.”

Chrissy says she still doesn’t know if she’ll ever drink again, but she does know that she “never wants to be that way again.”

“And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze.”

Of course it wasn’t long before Chrissy’s raw and honest update was flooded with comments of love and support from friends, family and fans. Chrissy’s husband, All of Me singer John Legend sweetly wrote, “Soooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!”

Meanwhile, fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell commented, “Well done @chrissyteigen .. it’s better on this side . I love being in recovery . Sending love, N.”

Chrissy first attempted her sobriety journey towards the end of 2020, before admitting to her followers six months later that she had “a few wine hiccups in the road.”

In December 2021, Chrissy celebrated going through her first holiday season without having a drink. “I think the thing that makes me happy is realizing that I'll still say stupid things and act and make stupid mistakes, even sober,” Chrissy explained in a previous interview with People.

Mentioning other milestones, Chrissy added, “It is weird to go through these milestones of, 'Oh my God, this is the first time that I've woken up after a birthday and I remember everything, I feel great.’”