Chrissy Teigen reveals pregnancy following heartbreaking baby loss

Huge congratulations are in order for cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and her singer-songwriter husband John Legend as the couple are expecting their third child together.

This wonderful news comes nearly two years after 36-year-old Chrissy suffered a heartbreaking baby loss when she was 20-weeks pregnant with her son, who she has since named Jack.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the former model shared a beautiful, casual photo of herself wearing a crop top and high-waisted underwear, showing off her small, growing baby bump.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” the expectant mum revealed in her Instagram caption. Chrissy and John are already loving parents to their two children, six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles, both of whom were conceived via IVF.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Chrissy confirmed, referencing the bruises on her legs.

Understandably, Chrissy goes on to explain that she was a bit apprehensive about announcing her pregnancy to the public after the heartache she experienced the last time she was expecting.

Continuing, she wrote, “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she concluded.

All Of Me singer John Legend announced the special news to his own Instagram page by re-sharing the gorgeous photo of Chrissy and her baby bump, simply leaving a stream of heart emojis in the caption.

Of course it wasn’t long before Chrissy’s announcement was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike. “I’m so happy for you!” gushed Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.

“Beautiful news,” Kate Hudson sweetly commented.

Meanwhile, Queer Eye’s Tan France wrote, “Yay!! I’m so, so happy for you guys, love.”