Chris O’Dowd pens sweet tribute to wife Dawn on their anniversary

Today is a very special day in the O’Dowd-Porter household!

Actor Chris O’Dowd and TV presenter Dawn O’Porter have been celebrating 10 years of marriage.

Chris took to Instagram this afternoon to post an adorable tribute to his wife. The 42-year-old uploaded a black-and-white photo of him and Dawn together, lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes. To make the post even more special, Chris edited the photo to make it look like a magazine cover, with the headline “10 Years”.

“All in all.. an absolute hoot,” the Bridesmaids star wrote in the caption. “Love you in my bones. Happy anniversary DO’P.”

Dawn penned a hilarious reply to Chris’ post by writing, “I’m really trying not to do a bone joke because it would ruin it, wouldn’t it?”

In her own tribute to her husband, Dawn posted an old-school photo of herself and Chris wearing baggy hoodies together. A “Just Married” banner can be seen in the background of the photo, showcasing that the snap was taken the day after the couple took their vows.

“Ten years married to this sausage,” the 43-year-old sweetly wrote in her caption. “Spent mostly eating sausages and playing hide the sausage.” Dawn finished off her message with three green love hearts, to represent Chris’ Irish roots.

“We’ll find it yet my love!” Chris commented in response to his wife.

Friends and followers alike have sent Dawn and Chris many congratulations and well-wishes.

“Happy anniversary guys,” commented TV presenter Laura Whitmore.

“Happy Anniversary lovelies,” presenter and podcaster Gaby Roslin also wrote.

Artist Lisa Potter-Dixon also congratulated the couple by writing, “2012-the best wedding year! Congrats guys”.

Chris first met Dawn at her 30th birthday party after being introduced by their mutual friend, actor Nick Frost. The pair immediately hit it off and started dating. They spared no expense for their wedding in 2012, as they hosted a three-day celebration nicknamed ‘Wedfest’.

Dawn gave birth to their first child, Art (short for Arthur), in 2015. The couple subsequently welcomed their second son, Valentine, in 2017. The family-of-four now live in Los Angeles and continue to document their lives together.

Congratulations to the happy couple!