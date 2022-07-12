Chris Hemsworth shares cute rare photos of his ‘superhero’ daughter

Chris Hemsworth has proven just how much of a proud dad he is by sharing new photos of his eldest daughter India Rose on Thor's movie set and has described the 10-year-old as his ‘favourite superhero’.

The Thor star took to Instagram to share the sweet tribute for his 55.3M followers to see. In the first snap, Chris is dressed as his Marvel character Thor and little India is sitting on the ground looking up at him in awe.

The second picture shows a black and white image of Hemsworth’s little girl sitting on his lap on the set of the latest Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The 38-year-old captioned the post, “Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other of the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder”.

The proud dad went on to say, “She’s my favourite superhero”.

Fans of the movie star rushed to the comment section to leave messages for Chris telling him how lovely the photos are and how great of a dad he is.

One fan penned, “I am pretty sure you are her personal superhero, not just the world’s She will look up to you like that forever”.

A second fan said, “Top dad right there”, while a third wrote, “Probably one of the best things I’ve seen all day”.

“She is so lucky and you are even more so”, added another Hemsworth fan.

Chris’ children make cameos in the latest Thor movie, with his daughter playing the character of Love and one of his sons playing a younger Thor.

Hemsworth spoke to Kevin McCarthy about what it was like to have his children in the film with him. He revealed, “It’s really cool, they really wanted to be in it. Taika had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie had her kids as well”.

The dad-of-three continued, “That’s my daughter as well, she plays the character of Love. It felt sort of like a one-off family experience”.

“I don’t want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had and they loved it. They had a great time”.

Chris shares India with his wife Elsa Pataky. They are also proud parents to eight-year-old twin boys named Tristan and Sasha.