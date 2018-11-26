Chris Brown slammed for comment on Rihanna’s latest sexy Insta pic

Queen Rihanna has been enjoying huge success with her underwear label Savage X Fenty.

The singer has received huge praise for offering representation for plus size women, trans women, and pregnant women, and for showcasing a wide array of body types in her shows.

Promoting her Christmas Collection on Instagram, Rihanna posted a stunning snap of herself modelling a pair of red briefs.

The Barbados-born queen received thousands of comments from her adoring fans, but one comment in particular got those fans seriously angry.

It's been almost 10 years since Chris Brown was arrested for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, but we'll never forget.

Clearly, Chris Brown has a shrorter memory – as he commented on Rihanna's sexy snap.

He also left not one but two identical comments, of the blushing emoji.

Fans retaliated in a big way, completely slamming the rapper for his comment, which many deemed to be 'disrespectful' considering their history.

Rihanna did not reply to the comments.