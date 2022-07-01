Chloe Madeley shares lessons she’s learned in third trimester amid ‘fainting’ incident

Personal trainer Chloe Madeley has opened up to her fans about what she’s learned during her third trimester so far and shares some ‘scary moments’ she experienced.

Taking to Instagram, Chloe, the wife of rugby player James Haskell, posted a carousel of snaps with writing on each slide that have a different pregnancy tip or experience she wanted to share. She captioned it, “Just some random thoughts really… wouldn’t say any of them are particularly helpful TBH”.

On the first snap she wrote, “Things I’ve learned in my third trimester… these experiences are my own, every single woman, body and pregnancy is entirely different”.

The 34-year-old went on to say, “You feel like you’ve won at life every time you finish a workout or even a walk. Walking is actually more uncomfortable than lifting weights”.

“I wish I’d taken the first sniff of dropping iron levels more seriously and fully overhauled my diet and supplement/ medication approach, instead of thinking more Spatone and Vit C in the mornings would sort me out”.

Madeley continued, “If I had, I would have avoided a lot of scary moments, like fainting on/ in various modes of transport, and generally feeling like I can’t breathe. As well as looking like a goth”.

“Being left alone in your third trimester feels intensely overwhelming. It’s ok to come off social media and refocus your priorities”.

Among other things she’s learned, Chloe, the daughter of TV’s Richard and Judy, said, “Turns out you can’t do everything. You have to pick and choose where your energy goes. That’s ok”.

Followers of Chloe’s headed to the comments to agree with the thoughts she shared in her post. One penned, “Ah I can so relate. Although being pregnant was pretty uncomfortable for me, I still loved it! Enjoy. Your new bundle of joy will soon be here. Nobody prepares you for how difficult it is, and it’s ok to find it hard but it is so worth it”.

“So true! I’ve been pregnant for many years now but this post brought it all back to me!”, wrote a second follower.

A third added, “Yes to the walking being more painful than lifting weights! Never felt so unfit trying to walk yet felt like superwoman in the gym. Best of luck x”.

Chloe and her husband James announced that they were expecting their first child together- a girl- in February of this year. The pair tied the knot in December 2018 in Berkshire.