Chloe Madeley reveals how she picked daughter’s unique name

Chloe Madeley has been opening up about her daughter.

The personal trainer welcomed her little girl, Bodhi, into the world in August 2022 with her ex-husband and rugby player James Haskell.

Now, Chloe has decided to share an insight into how she chose her daughter’s unique name and where she originally got the inspiration for the moniker from.

While answering a Q&A from some of her 298K Instagram followers on her Stories, Madeley was asked, “How did you pick Bodhi name?”.

Chloe responded by explaining, “One of my friends was going to call her daughter Bodhi years ago and she didn’t end up using it and I’ve been sat on it ever since".

“I like the meaning of it, I like Bs and Os (Bobby was also on my list for her)”.

The 36-year-old went on to say, “I like most Sanskrit names, and also, most importantly…”, she added before following up with a sticker emoji from Point Break.

This 90’s action movie stars Patrick Swayze whose character is named Bodhi.

The name Bodhi means ‘awakening’ or ‘enlightenment’ and is of Sanskrit origin.

Soon after baby Bodhi was born, Chloe spoke to OK! about James’ thoughts on the unique name.

At the time she admitted, “James was really on the fence with Bodhi, I don’t think he was that into it, but the second he saw her he said she really looks like a Bodhi and she really does. But we just call her Bos and Bo-Bo”.

As Bodhi’s full name is Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell, Chloe also opened up about her daughter’s middle names.

“I’ve always loved Rae for a girl but I think it’s more of a middle name, and Georgia was a top contender”.

The mum-of-one added, “I would have just called her George because I like boys names for girls but we thought Bodhi Rae with a sprinkling of Georgia which I suppose is a bit more traditional just sounded really lovely”.