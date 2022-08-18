Chloe Madeley reveals daughter’s arrival into the world ‘didn’t go to plan’

Chloe Madeley, daughter of broadcasters Richard and Judy, has opened up about how her daughter’s birth ‘didn’t go to plan’.

Earlier this week, the fitness instructor announced that her first child arrived into the world on Wednesday, August 10, with her husband James Haskell by her side. She has now taken to social media to share an insight into her labour story.

The 35-year-old shared a black and white photo of herself in the hospital before she welcomed the birth of her daughter, whose name she has not revealed yet, to Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Forever grateful that even though my childbirth did not go to plan, I was surrounded by compassionate, skilled, knowledgeable and experienced women from start to finish”.

“Here is my deepest, most heartfelt thank you to all the midwives out there who pull long shifts, have to make difficult decisions under pressure, have seen a hell of a lot of good and bad, and exercise compassion and reassurance every single day for those under their care”.

Chloe went on to say, “Also to the obstetricians who are exactly where they need to be, exactly when they need to be there, and who manage to see the whole thing through with what seems to be complete ease”.

“And @jameshaskell, after I nearly fired you from your post for fear you would be at another DJ gig when I went into labour, you were the DREAM birth partner. I couldn’t have wished for anyone better to hold my hand and talk me through everything from start to finish. Thank you. I love you. We DO make cute babies”.

Pals of Chloe’s headed to the comments to congratulate her on the birth of her little one and to send her well wishes.

Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison wrote, “Sending you love missus”, while Loose Women star Denise Welch penned, “So happy for you Chlo. Love Mama xxx”.

“Love you so much. Cannot wait to meet the munchkin and give you a hug xxxx”, added DJ Sam Dowler.

After welcoming their bundle of joy into the world, Chloe revealed, "We are utterly besotted and beaming with pride". Her rugby playing husband described his wife as, "Even more of a star than usual", when she gave birth to her daughter.