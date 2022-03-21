Chloe Madeley opens up about her horrific pregnancy symptoms

By Tara Mahon

Last month, Chloe Madeley announced the exciting news that she was expecting a baby girl with husband, James Haskell. However, the mum-to-be has now revealed that her road to pregnancy hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing.

Chloe is the daughter of famed British broadcasting duo, Richard and Judy. The parents were absolutely overjoyed to hear the news that their own little girl was going to have a little girl of her own.

Meanwhile, Chloe hasn’t exactly had the best start to motherhood, as she opens up about her difficult first trimester. Speaking to OK! Magazine, Chloe reveals that she would wake up feeling ill every morning during her first 14 weeks of pregnancy, and not recover until late at night.

“I got through it because I knew how lucky I was and I was so happy to be pregnant. From weeks nine to 14, I would wake up at 2am and start vomiting, and I couldn’t stop until 8pm,” she confessed.

The 34-year-old added that husband James was a great support to help get her through the tough days, along with the help of crisp sandwiches; the only thing she could stomach after 18 hour bouts of vomiting.

Chloe also suffered from bad migraines which held her back from keeping as active as she normally does. “Paracetamol didn’t touch the sides!”, she told the publication. Taking to Instagram, Chloe shared how she couldn’t go on her usual daily dog walks and couldn’t train in December or January.

Chloe, who is a personal trainer, added that it also took quite some time for the couple to get pregnant in the first place, adding that she feared it wouldn’t happen for them.

Chloe and James made the decision to start a family when the former Rugby Union player returned from his stint on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2019.

After months of trying to conceive naturally, Chloe visited her doctor for fertility tests but everything came back normal. The couple started to believe IVF or adoption was their only option. “Ultimately, we’re very lucky that we didn’t have to go down the IVF or adoption route. But it was a really sad few months where I was scared it wouldn’t happen for me,” she continued.

The fitness enthusiast is now 21 weeks pregnant and her morning sickness has come to an end at last, as she adds, “I’m feeling really good now, still lifting weights and training exactly how I was before.”

The couple have not yet decided on a name and it doesn’t sound like it will be an easy decision for the pair. “It’s going to be a battle”, jokes Chloe.

We wish Chloe all the best on the remainder of her pregnancy journey!