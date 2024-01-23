Chloe Burrows finally addresses Love Island All Stars theories

Chloe Burrows has seemingly responded to rumours that she will be returning to the Love Island villa!

Love Island: All Stars began airing earlier this month, with the spin-off showcasing former Islanders returning to the iconic villa in South Africa in search of love.

Chloe Burrow’s ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran, with whom she was a finalist in 2021, is currently taking part in All Stars and has been pursuing co-star Georgia Steel.

With several of the Islanders’ former flames already joining the series as bombshells, many Love Island fans have become convinced that Chloe will be entering the villa for Toby.

However, the 28-year-old has now seemingly confirmed that she is too busy and has no plans to enter the All Stars villa.

Earlier today, Chloe took to her Instagram stories to host a Q&A with her 1.7M followers. As expected, many of them took the opportunity to ask her about the ongoing All Stars speculation.

One follower subtly quizzed: “When are you catching a plane?”

“I think next is to Chamonoix to go skiing with big mills,” Chloe confirmed, referring to her best friend and former Love Island co-star Millie Court.

“The screens need u…”, another fan went on to admit.

“Some things are COMING,” Chloe teased in response, before going on to promote her podcast Chloe vs the World.

“How many people are asking you about going on Love Island?” a third follower wondered, to which Chloe simply responded with a screenshot of a Google search for ‘biggest number in the world’.

Chloe’s admissions came as the first look for tonight’s All Stars episode sees her ex-boyfriend Toby getting into an argument over Georgia.

“You said to Georgia that I could have had her on the outside? I didn’t say that though,” Toby argues to Callum Jones.

“That’s way off it bro, and that’s proper s**t as well, that you would relay that to a girl and make her think that way, just so you can get in there,” Toby adds furiously.