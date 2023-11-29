Cheryl details one request she has for son Bear amid Girls Aloud tour

Cheryl has revealed the one thing she will be requesting on behalf of her son for the Girls Aloud tour!

Cheryl, along with her bandmates Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle, announced earlier this month that they will be going back on tour, 10 years after their hiatus.

Titled The Girls Aloud Show, the Sound of the Underground singers will be touring across the UK and Ireland next May, in honour of the band’s 20th anniversary. They will also be paying tribute to their late bandmate and friend, Sarah Harding, who passed away in September 2021 as a result of breast cancer.

As they prepare to get back on the road, the remaining members of Girls Aloud have since been speaking out about their plans.

In an interview on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, the band were asked what kind of stage outfits they would like for their comeback, to which Cheryl replied: “It definitely won't be a leotard!”

Explaining that she wants to have “appropriate” outfits with lots of “sparkle”, the mum-of-one went on to admit that her son, six-year-old Bear, is the reason why she wants to tone down her outfits.

“For me, I don't want him going to school and being like, 'I saw your mum's ass the other day.” He’s a boy, they’re lads!” she detailed.

Cheryl’s comments come after she previously shared that she had been reflecting on her career with Bear, but that he wasn’t impressed.

“I don’t think Bear is going to let us recycle any [outfits]. He’s not too happy!” Cheryl’s bandmate Kimberley joked on This Morning.

“He’s not impressed,” Cheryl agreed regarding her six-year-old, with whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne.

“Recently, somebody played the Tangled Up tour video, and we all watched it. Bear was like, you could see his mind ticking and then he went, ‘Mammy, why all the nakedness?'" she exclaimed.

General sale tickets for The Girls Aloud Show go on sale this Friday at 9am.