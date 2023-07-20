Charlotte Tilbury launches three must-have Limited-Edition Beach Sticks

Discover the exclusive limited-edition return of Charlotte Tilbury’s globally adored summer icons. Three fabulous sun-kissed shades for cheeks and lips to take you from the beach to the bar and beyond. The new collection is inspired by Charlotte’s favourite Ibizan beaches.

Beach Sticks give your lips and cheeks a sun-kissed, beach-ready tint. The creamy formula glides comfortably onto the cheeks, flushing your complexion with sunset-inspired colour that looks dewy and radiant. It also doubles as a creamy, fuss-free lip tint, swiping onto the lips to create a monochromatic makeup look that perfectly captures the easy, breezy feeling of warm summer nights.

You too can glide on your beach glow with the easy-to-use and easy-to-apply cream blusher in a tube available in 3 sun-kissed summer shades as follows:

Moon Beach

A shimmering nudey-peach inspired by the mesmerising rose-gold sunsets of Charlotte’s favourite, secret beach.

Las Salinas

A fresh, rose-pink shade that captures the fun, fresh energy of this iconic beach bar destination.

Formentera

A sun-kissed berry-bronze inspired by the magical golden hour glow of this secluded beach paradise.

The magical ingredients in beach sticks

Each Beach Stick contains multiple ingredients which play a key part, in delivering the most effective Beach Stick ever. They include:

Smoothing Ceramidone: Helps to smooth and plump the look of skin to create a flawless-looking canvas without sitting in pores or fine lines.

Glowing Pigments: Gives the cheeks and lips a lit-from-within summer glow.

Light-Diffusing Spheres: Creates a radiant-looking, soft-focused finish.

Ultra-Light Texture Enhancer: Helps to create a silky-soft, ultra-smooth skin texture.

Silky Coconut Alkanes: A natural alternative to silicone for a lightweight, silky-smooth skin finish.

Emollient Ester Blend: Gives Beach Sticks a rich and silky texture that effortlessly glides onto the skin.

Creamy Polymers: Moisturise the skin.

A Fusion Of Hydrating Waxes: Creates a hydrating, dewy-looking finish.

At the launch Charlotte commented:

“Darlings, everyone, everywhere was asking me to bring back my summer glow icons – from social media beauty fans to celebrities and stars around the world!

Now, this June my summer glow icon is making an exclusive return…

They are the ultimate homage to an Ibizan summer! I have bottled that happy, healthy, youthful glow that only a week at the beach could give you into these creamy-balm blusher sticks! If you could bottle your best summer holiday and bring it back with you – darling, this would be it!”

– Charlotte Tilbury MBE

Magic Application

It’s as easy as twist, glide + glow. Simple twist up the applicator, glide across the cheeks and onto the lips – and blend using your fingertips for a cheeky pop of colour.

An application tutorial is available for each shade on Charlotte's YouTube channel here.

Where can you get it?

With an RRP of €37 each, Beach Sticks are available exclusively to Magic Members from 18th July and available to shop on charlottetilbury.com from the 24th July 2023.