Charlotte Dawson takes son to her dad’s statue on anniversary of passing

Former Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson has taken to Instagram to share the sweet moment she had with her son Noah at her late dad Les Dawson’s memorial statue on the 29th anniversary of his death.

The 29-year-old posted a carousel of snaps of her with Noah and with her mum, standing by the statue of her dad in Lytham St Anne’s in Lancashire. Her dad Les was known for being a legendary comedian and for hosting the iconic show Blankety Blank.

In the caption of the photos, Charlotte penned a heartfelt message for her late dad. She wrote, “Well another year done.. I’d love to say it gets easier but I really don’t think it does. I can’t believe it’s going to be 30 years next year!! But I just love coming to your statue and seeing you I feel like I can breathe and gives me some sense of peace”.

“Knowing we can come & snuggle you makes me feel so much better. I just loved seeing how different Noah was from last year.. He was running round everywhere we had to bribe him with milky buttons to do pics and even did my dads face”.

The reality television star continued, “He’s such a little character like my dad. How cute is his jumper I can’t cope.. @rivergibbsclothing”.

“And we ended our lovely day with our fave meal… chippeh & Noah had a bloody ball sat with you at the chip shop with your picture up & my little nephew Henry with us too”.

“So special.. I love you mama @tracydawsonx my dad would be soooo proud of you”.

Fans of Charlotte and her dad headed to the comments to send her kind messages at this hard time. One fan wrote, “Bless you Charlotte! He is watching over you and baby… be sure of that xx”.

“Aww these pics made my day! Your dad was beloved in our house! There’s nothing beats sat listening to your dad, grandad and uncle’s, all sat belly laughing over your dad xxx”, penned a second fan.

Another follower added, “Beautiful, he forever lives on through your lives and now little Noah, love Noah’s jacket xx”.

In the pictures, one-year-old Noah is wearing an adorable jumper with a photo of him and his grandad printed on the back of it. Charlotte’s dad sadly passed away in 1993 from a heart attack at the age of 62.