Charlotte Dawson shares gender reveal amid pregnancy with third baby

Charlotte Dawson has revealed the gender of her third child!

The former Ex on the Beach star confirmed last month that she is expecting her third child with her partner Matthew Sarsfield.

The pair are already parents to two sons – three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude. Charlotte’s pregnancy announcement came just a few weeks after it was revealed that her fiancé Matthew had been sending sexual messages and images to another woman.

Now, one month after announcing her baby news, Charlotte has shared if she will be welcoming a daughter or another son.

Speaking on her podcast Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner, the 31-year-old recalled why she hoped for a girl.

“It’s like a little best friend for life. Even though Noah is my bestest friend in the world and I know Jude will be when he can actually speak to me,” she teased.

Charlotte then went on to officially unveil the sex of her third child. The TV star carried her gender reveal via the latest trend of dipping an empty glass into a cake, and taking it out again to reveal either blue or pink icing.

“I’m having a girl!” she exclaimed to her listeners, before expressing her feelings on her future daughter.

“It’s been the hardest secret ever because I am just so bad at keeping secrets. I just feel so relieved that I can finally say it. I just can’t believe it. I never thought that I would have a girl, ever, and I’ve finally got my little princess,” she gushed.

Charlotte also recalled how her firstborn Noah is feeling about the family’s new arrival.

“Noah is just so excited to have a little sister, because he knows he’s a double big brother. So he keeps saying, ‘There’s a little girl in Mummy’s tummy.’ He loves the name Gigi,” Charlotte confessed, before sharing the names she is considering.

“There’s a few names. We’ve got Penelope, Gigi, Isabella. But [Noah] loves Gigi, he doesn’t like any other name,” she added