Charlotte Dawson pens sweet message for son Noah on special day

Charlotte Dawson is celebrating her son Noah today.

The former Ex on the Beach star has shared a moving tribute to Noah online as she marks his third birthday.

Charlotte welcomed little Noah into the world in January 2021 with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfleid. The couple are also proud parents to baby Jude, who was born in August 2023.

As they celebrate Noah turning three years old, Charlotte decided to head to social media to pen a sweet message for her eldest child.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old shared a collection of adorable photos and videos with her son on the morning of his big day to her 1.3M followers.

The snaps show the toddler dressed in a Paw Patrol outfit as he posed in front of a balloon display and his birthday presents.

The tot looked ecstatic to receive a Paw Patrol bike and other on-theme gifts.

Charlotte captioned the touching post, “Happy 3rd birthday to my beautiful, hilarious, caring & cheeky cherub @noahandjudedawsonsarsfield”.

“I can’t believe you are 3 years old!!! Where has the time gone.. seems like yesterday you were born. Now your the bestest big brother to Jude”.

The former reality star closed off by adding, “I’m so proud of you & so lucky to have you. It’s been the best 3 years of our lives. You are one of kind, love you so much our pacw patrol crazeh boyo”.

Many of Charlotte’s fans and loved ones headed to the comment section to send birthday wishes to little Noah.

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday! I hope he has a lovely day”, while a second penned, “Aww happy birthday little man”.

“What a cutie; time flies I can't believe he's 3!”, added another commenter.

Charlotte also reflected on giving birth to Noah on her Instagram Stories by unveiling a photo of her, Matthew and their son just moments after he was born three years ago.

On the image, Dawson said, “3 years ago at 10:42am weight 7lbs 13oz our beautiful boy Noah came into the world & changed our lives forever”.

“For the better, I don’t know what life was before you… our wonderful whirlwind, never a dull moment”.