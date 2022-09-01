Charlotte Dawson ‘can’t walk properly’ after scooter accident in Italy

Former Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson has received ‘lots of stitches and bruises’ following an incident that occurred when she was riding a scooter while on holiday in Italy.

Charlotte took to Instagram to tell her scary story to her 1.3M followers by sharing photos of her soon after the accident happened.

One snap shows the 29-year-old in the back of an ambulance with bandages around her head, blood on her face and top, and holding an ice pack to her cheek. In the second picture, Dawson has been patched up and has stitches on her chin and a bloodied lip.

The mum-of-one went into detail on what happened in the post’s caption. She wrote, “When in Rome.. I fell off a scooter today travelling around.. I lost control of it, got scared went into the curb & fell over the handle bars”.

“I’m ok, I’ve been very lucky and can thankfully go home to my boy.. With lots of stitches bruises & a leg I can’t walk on properly”.

She continued, “It could of been a lot different… but wow it’s been a scary horrible day for me, Matthew & my friends.. But Thankgod someone was looking down on me”.

Lots of Charlotte’s famous pals headed to the comments to send her well-wishes. Love Island’s Malin Andersson was among the first people to comment saying, “Sending love girl!! Hope you’re ok xxx”.

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan penned, “This just reminded me of when you fell and lost your tooth in Greece. I’m glad we can laugh about that now I’m sure you’ll be laughing about this knowing you! Hope you’re ok babe!”.

“Oh Charlotte!!! Hope you get better soon babes xxx”, added Love Island star Rosie Williams.

Charlotte and her finacé Matt Sarsfield had been in Rome to attend their friend’s wedding. The reality TV star updated her followers late last night on her Instagram Stories. She showed herself and Matt on a plane back to England, on their way to see their son, Noah, whom they welcomed into the world in January 2021.