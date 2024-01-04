Charlotte Crosby shares sweet tribute to daughter Alba

Charlotte Crosby has shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter Alba.

The former Geordie Shore star welcomed her baby girl into the world with her fiancé Jake Ankers in October 2022.

Deciding to honour Alba with a sweet message online, Charlotte revealed her daughter has ‘given life a new meaning’.

Crosby headed to Instagram to post two adorable photos of Alba to her 8.8M followers.

In the snaps, the one-year-old looks as cute as a button in a blue and white print dress, with her hair tied up in a ponytail.

Charlotte wrote her moving tribute in the post’s caption by penning, “My perfect little Alba Jeanies. Word cannot describe the love we have for you our girl. You’ve completely and utterly given life a new meaning”.

“I love nothing more than just watching you experience life. I am so grateful and oh so lucky to be your mam”.

The 33-year-old closed off her message by adding, “Our cheeky little girl, perfect little princess you have my whole heart”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with complimentary messages for little Alba.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright wrote, “Adorable”.

“No stop that. She is just so beautiful”, commented Charlotte’s former Geordie Shore co-star Holy Hagan.

Charlotte’s fiancé Jake also commented on the post to say, “The best thing that has ever happened in my life is this beautiful loving funny cheeky clever little cherub”.

Charlotte, Jake and Alba are currently enjoying a family holiday in the Maldives, where Crosby said she’s, “Happiest on an island far away with you my girl”.

Earlier during their holiday, when Charlotte was also joined by her parents and brother, she shared a gorgeous picture with her daughter and revealed, “My most beautiful girl in the world. Never a day goes by I’m not in awe of how you’re growing into such a little character! My little bestie”.