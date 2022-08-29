Charlotte Crosby shares message to fans amid mum’s cancer diagnosis

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby shared the devastating news that her mum Letitia has been diagnosed with breast cancer last week and has now reached out to her fans for the amazing support they have given her.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of her and her mum smiling together with their dog.

Charlotte, who is now eight months pregnant, captioned the snap, “Sunday with you are Sundays well spent. Love you mam with all my heart and soul. THANKYOU so much for all your support and love!”.

“We have both been going through and reading your positive stories and well wishes and it’s given my mam an amazing lift”.

Crosby closed off the caption by adding, “I can’t THANKYOU all enough from the bottom of my heart”.

Many of Charlotte’s followers headed to the comments to send more support to her and Letitia, with one writing, “Gorgeous pic, much love and best wishes to u both xxxxx”.

“Sundays well spent brings a week of content! Much love to you and your mum xx”, penned a second follower.

A third added, “My Heart goes out to you both, I pray your mum gets well soon and can enjoy her baby princess when she arrives”.

After Charlotte’s Instagram post, Letitia shared her own, thanking followers for their support and admitting to feeling ‘overwhelmed’ since sharing her story.

She wrote, “I want to say a huge thankyou for the huge amount of love and support I have received since my story came out its absolutely overwhelming. It’s been a tough year with a rollercoaster of emotions”.

“The 4 people in my last picture have been my absolute rock throughout all of this I could not of gotten through this without them and the amazing staff, nurses and consultants at the Queen Elizabeth hospital Gateshead”.

Letitia continued, “I have still a Rough journey ahead of me but with the support system I have around me I will get there!”.

“I donated all of my fee from the article I did to @factcancersupport who provide support to families and cancer patients. They are a north east charity and do amazing things”.

“I would like to share my journey with you guys and continue to raise awareness in the importance of checking your breasts and attending mammograms. I won’t let this beat me”.