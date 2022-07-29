Charlotte Crosby shares funny clip from date night with her nan

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby enjoyed a cinema night with her nan last night and has shared the sweetest post dedicated to her.

Charlotte took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her and her nan to her 8M followers.

The 32-year-old penned a cute caption to mark the evening with her nan. She wrote, “Cinema nights with my little nana. We both ate hotdogs and sang along to Elvis. She was singing so loud to her favourite one “suspicious minds”.

Among the photos of Charlotte and her nan tucking into their cinema snacks, she posted a funny clip of the pair on the way to the cinema with the reality TV star’s nan waving to the camera, even though Charlotte was trying to hold her hand.

A host of friends and fans of the mum-to-be headed to the comments to share their thoughts on the lovely photos.

Natalie Phillips from Geordie Shore wrote, “Love this so much”, to which Charlotte replied, “She’s so bloody cute”. “This is so lovely”, penned influencer Chloe Ashoori.

Many of Crosby’s fans wrote to say how special it was to see Charlotte spend time with her nan. One follower said, “Making memories with grandparents is one of the best things to do. Hope she’s doing ok xx”.

“Bless her heart, these are treasured moments you will never forget xx”, added a second.

Charlotte announced earlier this week that she had entered her third trimester. She revealed, “Just sitting tight waiting for you to arrive. Can’t believe I’m in my third trimester already!”.

The Geordie Shore star told the world she was pregnant in April of this year and held a gender reveal party in June, sharing the news that she was having a baby girl. When telling nan that she was expecting, she said she was "over the moon" for her granddaughter.