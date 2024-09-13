Charlotte Crosby shares exciting update on Spanish villa

Charlotte Crosby has been sharing updates on her villa in Spain.

The former Geordie Shore star, who now hosts Aussie Shore, revealed in February that she had accompanied a life-long dream of hers by buying a Spanish holiday home.

After keeping the progress of the ‘dreamy’ villa’s building process under wraps, Charlotte has now shared an exciting update with her social media followers.

On Instagram, Crosby was answering a Q&A from some of her 8.7M followers when she was asked, “How’s your Spanish villa coming along?”.

Charlotte responded to the question by posting a video from the back garden of her villa, where a pool can be seen, before the clip pans to a balcony in her home.

The 34-year-old added text to the footage which explained, “Just had this little video this morning actually! It's honestly almost there they start all the inside painting end of this month! And look at the beautiful pool!”.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

“I already have all my outdoor furniture! And gunna be shipping a lot of the indoor stuff over in November! I just cannot wait!”.

Charlotte also revealed, “We have mountain veiws from our bed from balcony! And it's just sooooooo dreamy! To think of all the core memories alba is going to make here makes me wanna cry! Honestly everything I do in life now is for her!”.

“And can we please just talk for a second about how @fr15by and @thejamiecorbett villa is like 10 mins or less round the corner! Guys there's is incredible and the views! I just can't! I love forcing them into spontaneous decisions”.

Charlotte, who welcomed the birth of her daughter Alba in October 2022 with her fiancé Jake Ankers, announced that she bought her own villa at the beginning of this year.

When sharing the news, Crosby confessed, “I have a pretty good feeling the memories me you and dada make here will be the best ones yet”.

“A huge pinch me moment…….it’s official I got my dream holiday home, please go to the last slide! The views from our roof terrace imagine the sunsets”.