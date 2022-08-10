Charlotte Crosby posts bumpdate as she enjoys ‘last holiday’ before baby arrives

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend Jake Ankers are soaking up the sun on their ‘last holiday’ before their baby girl arrives.

The couple are enjoying a relaxing holiday in Mauritius, staying in the luxurious Shangri-La Le Touessrok resort.

The 32-year-old has shared some stunning snaps from their trip to her 8M Instagram followers, including a ‘bumpdate’, where Charlotte explains that she feels like her baby bump has grown a lot and she is experiencing new pregnancy pains.

Crosby captioned the post, “Keeping you safe in my belly until I can keep you safe in my arms. I’m growing bigger and bigger what feels like every day!”.

“And the pain in the vagina started last night! Like just this strange pain when I walk so many of you I meet say “have you got the pain in the vagina yet?” Hahahahahhaha. Well that arrived last night LOL vagina bone pain is real”.

She continued, “Last holiday me and my jakey! In the most BEAUTIFUL AMAZING SETTING thanks to @tendingtravel.co.uk for helping us find the most perfect setting”.

A host of famous faces commented on the snaps, sharing their thoughts on how great Charlotte and her growing bump looked.

Social media influencer Lorinska Merrington wrote, “Looking beautiful mumma”, while In The Style CEO Adam Frisby penned, “Gorgeeeee”.

“How do you suit it this much”, added Charlotte’s bestie and Geordie Shore co-star Holly Hagan.

Credit: Instagram

After sharing her beautiful ‘bumpdate’, the reality TV star took to her Instagram stories to show her followers the genius gift Jake got her so she could relax in the pool- a pregnancy lilo.

She shared a video of Jake blowing up the pregnancy lilo as she waited excitedly with a beaming smile to try it out. Jake then became the cameraman and showed Charlotte lying on the lilo in the pool.

Crosby revealed, “It’s the best invention ever. I haven’t laid on my front for 7 months”, before Ankers brought the phone underwater to show his girlfriend’s baby bump safely tucked in the lilo’s gap, designed to allow pregnant women to lie on their front without putting weight on their bump.