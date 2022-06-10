Charlotte Crosby gets ‘cute’ 3D scan ahead of gender reveal party

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has revealed she was ‘nervous’ her baby’s gender reveal would be ruined as she gets a 3D scan done ahead of the gender reveal party.

The 32-year-old posted a carousel of snaps from the big day that she and boyfriend Jake got to see their little one in 3D.

She captioned the post, “Baby & Breakfast PHOTO DUMP. Today we saw our baby in 3d! And he/ she was so so so so so cute”.

“We literally were so nervous we may see something on the screen that would give the gender away before our reveal party! But the doctor made sure we looked away when he needed to look at the genitals”.

Crosby continued, “I absolutely love seeing the baba makes all the sickness worthwhile! It’s absolutely crazy the overwhelming feeling we got after seeing the little facial features! I’m just so excited to meet our little cutie!!!! I CANNOT WAIT!”.

Friends of the Celebrity Big Brother winner rushed to the comments to compliment Charlotte as she was absolutely glowing in the pictures she posted.

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan wrote, “My gorgeous bestie”, while their co-star Chloe Ferry penned, “Beautiful lady”.

“Beauty”, added model Chelsea Ferguson.

Charlotte then took to her Instagram stories to admit to her followers that she “fell in love” when she saw her baby’s little features, while Jake said it was the 'best thing' he's ever seen in his life.

The mum-to-be went on to explain the awful pregnancy symptom she was experiencing- heartburn. The painful side effect was troubling her but soon passed as she announced her gender reveal party was only just over a week away!

Charlotte and Jake announced they were expecting a baby together back in April. Now, with only about a week to go until the gender reveal party, we can’t wait to see what the couple are having!