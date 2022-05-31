Charlotte Crosby ‘excited & nervous’ as she meets Marnie Simpson’s baby

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby admits she felt ‘excited and very nervous’ when she met best friend Marnie Simpson’s new baby Oax as it reminded her that her baby would be that size in no time.

Charlotte took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of her holding little Oax with Marnie by her side, and of her beaming as she held him on her own.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, “Visited a very special little boy Oax today and his beautiful mammy @marns. Swipe to see my excited and very nervous face that im gunna have a little baba that size in my belly”.

She continued, “I feel like my belly is really growing and although I still may look small I feel huge, im actually like how the hell can my belly grow any bigger!!! But it’s gunna! The female body is actually amazing”.

“Seeing Marnie today in her beautiful home with her beautiful family was so lovely and I finally got to meet the cutest little boy Rox. @marns @caseycodyj you should be very very proud what a beautiful life you have both created”.

Friends of the Geordie Shore girls rushed to the comments to share lovely messages with them both.

Holly Hagan, also from Geordie Shore wrote, “The cutest ever”, with another co-star from the show Sophie Kasaei penning, “The best day with the best ppl. I love u all”.

Marnie and her fiancé Casey also commented on Charlotte’s post with Marnie saying, “Too cute. Your a natural”, and Casey adding, “Lovely seeing you, can’t wait for you to have ur little one, nice meeting Jake”.

Marnie welcomed her second son Oax into the world two weeks ago. She and Casey already share Rox together who was born in October 2019.

Charlotte and her boyfriend Jake announced they were expecting their first child together in April of this year. The couple went ‘Instagram official’ in January when the mum-to-be shared clips of the two together.