Charlotte Crosby announces gender of second child with fiancé Jake

Charlotte Crosby has announced the gender of her second child!

Yesterday, the former Geordie Shore star revealed that she would be discovering the gender of her second child today (October 3), alongside her fiancé Jake Ankers.

The couple announced last month that they were expecting another baby together, following the birth of their daughter Alba in October 2022.

Now, ahead of the arrival of their second child, Charlotte has confirmed if they will be welcoming a son or another daughter!

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Snapchat stories to post video clips of the moment she carried out the reveal with Jake.

The pair, who are currently on a lavish holiday abroad, took to the beach with little Alba. There, they set off two smoke canisters which revealed pink smoke, confirming that they are expecting another daughter.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Snapchat

As Jake laughed and gave his pregnant fiancé a hug, Charlotte turned to him in shock as she exclaimed: “I swear it was a boy! Jake, I can't believe it! I actually really wanted a boy!”

Charlotte’s surprise regarding her little one’s gender comes as she previously admitted that she had a gut instinct that she would be having a son.

In an interview with The Mirror, the reality star explained the reason why she was convinced.

"I've had a boy vibe from the beginning. I just woke up one day and thought, 'I'm having a boy.' I can't wait to have this baby," she exclaimed, after announcing her pregnancy on September 22.

Charlotte also confessed that she would love her husband-to-be Jake to have a son one day.

"If I do have a boy, I'm going to be so excited to see Jake's reaction because he would absolutely love to have a boy. He has wished for this all of his life – he would just want a little boy to be able to take to football and do all of the boy things with. So if we have a boy, I'd be so happy for Jake,” she gushed.