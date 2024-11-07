Charlotte Crosby admits struggles amid pregnancy with second child

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about the reason why she is “very tired” with her pregnancy with her second child.

In September of this year, the former Geordie Shore star announced that she is expecting her second child, another baby girl, with her fiancé Jake Ankers.

Charlotte and Jake are also parents to their two-year-old daughter Alba, and they will be welcoming their second baby girl in January.

Now, as she prepares to become a mum-of-two, Charlotte has been sharing her candid thoughts on pregnancy.

Speaking to The Mirror, the 34-year-old admitted that she is struggling with being pregnant alongside her parenting duties with toddler Alba.

"I hate being pregnant. I'm getting very tired now. The second pregnancy is just so different when you've got a tiny toddler at home,” Charlotte explained.

“People say that babies are hard, but I actually find that the easiest part. The hardest part is being pregnant. I'm used to being able to give 100 percent, and now I'm operating at a maximum 30 percent,” she detailed further.

The expectant mum also confessed that she finds it difficult to relax during her pregnancy, as she shared: "Some people love the chilled side of pregnancy, like, ‘Let's relax and not do anything', but I love being busy. I could not have that kind of pregnancy.”

However, Charlotte revealed that she continues to battle with "mum guilt" with her busy schedule, as she added: "It's something I feel and go through. It's just awful.”

The reality star then went on to gush about her excitement for her firstborn Alba to become a big sister.

Teasing that Alba doesn’t "fully understand" the concept of having a sibling, Charlotte noted that the youngster is still "very excited", stating: "It's going to be really emotional when they meet for the first time. Alba is so good with babies, so I know that when we bring her sister home, she's not going to stop touching them.”