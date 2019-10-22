Charlie Mackesy’s new book will make the perfect Christmas present

As we approach the festive season, we’ve started to think about Christmas presents. What should we buy our little sister, our mum, our neighbour, our best friend? One of the best things to give a loved one is a book. It’s a personal and touching gift that always goes down well.

We have already started scouting out presents for our nearest and dearest, and Charlie Mackesy’s book is at the very top of our list.

Meet the Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, four unlikely friends, and the creation of artist Charlie Mackesy. You may have seen these four friends already – they’ve been shared thousands of times online, inspiring all who come across them with their life lessons of hope, kindness and friendship.

Charlie has amassed over 120,000 global followers on his Instagram where he shares daily posts of the conversations between his characters. His illustration have brought joy to thousands of people – his illustrations ‘help’ and ‘kind’ have been shared over 1,000,000 times around the world.

Charlie commented, “My hope is that the book goes some way to helping people live more courageously, more honestly and with more love for themselves and others.”

For adults and children alike, this is Ebury Publishing’s 2019 gift book of the year.

Have a look at some of the stunning illustrations featured in Charlie’s book. We can guarantee you’ll be flying out the door to your nearest bookstore to pick up a copy of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse:

You can pick up a copy of Charlie’s book here.