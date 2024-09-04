Channing Tatum pens heartfelt message for partner Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum has been singing the praises of his partner Zoë Kravitz.

The couple, who got engaged in 2023 according to reports, have been working together on a thriller titled Blink Twice. Channing stars as Slater King and Zoë is directing the film, which has now hit cinemas.

Following its success,Tatum has shared a heartwarming message for his other-half about the hard work and dedication that she put into the film.

On Instagram, the Magic Mike actor showcased a rare snap of the pair to his 17.4M followers that shows him looking at the camera while Kravitz is asleep on his lap.

In the caption of the post, Channing penned, “This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth”.

“She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film. I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know”.

The 44-year-old closed off by adding, “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go”.

Many fans took to the comments to compliment the adorable tribute from Tatum to the Divergent actress, with one fan saying, “This is so sweet!!”.

“Two beautiful humans inside and out!!!”, wrote a second fan.

A third penned, “My heart… it’s giving safe safe space and contentment”.

Zoë recently spoke to People about what it was like to work with her partner as she confessed, “I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there's so much trust there”.

“Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful”.