Chance The Rapper, A$AP Rocky and more announced for Longitude

After a long wait, the full line-up for Longitude 2019 has finally been announced.

16 new acts have just been named by MCD to play at the Dublin festival.

Chance the Rapper, A$AP Rocky, Future, Brockhampton, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Versatile, Aminé, Denzel Curry, $uicideBoy$, Lil Baby, Sheck Wes, Clairo, Slowthai, and Flohio have all been announced top perform.

Due to the VAT increase that comes into effect at the beginning of 2019, tickets will go on sale this Friday so fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at 2018 prices. On sale this Friday 10:00am

The festival will return to Marlay Park this summer from Friday July 5th to 8th.

Weekend tickets go on sale this Friday for €189.50.

Day by day breakdown, full line-up and day ticket information will be revealed early in the new year.

Tickets are on sale at 10am.