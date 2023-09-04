Celebs react as The Strays star Ashley Madekwe welcomes baby boy

Ashley Madekwe is now a mum!

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Madekwe and her husband Iddo Goldberg as they have welcomed the birth of their first child together.

Many famous faces have shared their joy for the couple online after they revealed their baby boy had made his entrance into the world.

The Strays actress announced her son’s arrival on social media and described him as ‘pure bliss’.

Ashley posted a carousel of photos from throughout her pregnancy with her blossoming baby bump on display to her 585K Instagram followers.

The last snap in the collection of beautiful pictures is of her newborn son’s tiny feet.

The 39-year-old captioned the sweet post, “I loved holding him inside my body and I already miss it”.

She continued, “But now he is here and to actually hold him in my arms is pure bliss. There’s nothing like it”.

Many celebrities and fans of the Revenge actress flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

The Resident star Emily VanCamp wrote, “Bliss! Enjoy it all. Can’t wait to meet him”.

“So happy for youuuu!”, penned The Vampire Diaries actress Claire Holt, while The Princess Diaries’ Mandy Moore said, “Congrats friend!!!”.

Don’t Worry Darling star Gemma Chan added, ““Congratulations and love to you all”.

Ashley then headed to her Instagram Stories to share another snap from when she was still carrying her son and shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband for taking so many photos of her during her pregnancy.

Madekwe penned, “I loved being pregnant. It surprised me how much I loved it. Thanks you to my husband @iddophoto for taking 1000’s pictures of me so that I never forget the best experience of my life. You made me feel so beautiful”.

Ashley and Iddo tied the knot in June 2012 and announced they were expecting their first child together back in April of this year.