Celebs Go Dating fans share opinions as line-up is announced

The line-up for the upcoming season of Celebs Go Dating has finally been released!

Much to the delight of fans, the Channel 4 dating show has revealed what famous faces will be looking for love during series 13.

From soap stars to Love Islanders, viewers of the show have been sharing their opinions on this season’s hopefuls all over social media.

When announcing the line-up, the hosts and love experts teased who would be making an appearance in a video posted to the show’s official Instagram page as Dr. Tara asked, “Ready for us to hard launch the latest celebs?”.

“You know what? I think it’s time”, revealed Anna Williamson as Paul C Brunson added, “Who’s joining the agency for series 13?”.

The footage then showcases the stars joining the agency- Love Island star Chris Taylor, former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, Gogglebox's Stephen Webb, singer Jamelia, Made in Chelsea star Tristan Phipps and Married at First Sight UK's Ella Morgan.

During the clip, Helen asks, “Who’s going to be walking me down the cobbles?”, while Stephen confesses, “Watching a TV romance is easy. Living it? Not so much. Let’s change that”.

“Well, marriage obviously didn’t work out for me, so maybe I should try a bit of dating first”, admits Ella.

Receptionist Tom Read Wilson then appears at the end of the video and jokingly says, “Oh my! Our agents have a mountain to scale”.

After the clip was dropped, fans of the show flooded the comments with their thoughts on this year’s casting.

One commenter wrote, “Oh em geeee what a lineup!!”.

“Oooh can’t wait for this”, penned a second fan, while another added, “This line up is amazing”.