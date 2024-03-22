Celebrity Big Brother viewers rage over Bradley’s ‘cruel’ eviction

Celebrity Big Brother fans have expressed their outrage over the handling of its latest eviction.

During last night’s episode of the hit ITV reality show, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches became the seventh housemate to be evicted from the series.

However, instead of going through the traditional eviction of exiting the Big Brother house to a live audience, Bradley was subjected to a ‘backdoor’ exit.

During the latest edition of CBB, the six remaining Housemates were individually told to go to the garden to meet with one of their loved ones.

All of Bradley’s castmates were greeted with brief reunions with a member of their friends and family. When it was time for the 22-year-old to have his meeting, he was instead greeted by presenter AJ Odudu, who shockingly informed him that his time at Celebrity Big Brother had come to an end.

When AJ asked for his thoughts on his eviction, the reality star replied: “I feel fine. I’ve had so much fun! I didn’t think I was going to make it this far, and I love everyone in there. I’m so proud of everyone, and, yeah, I’m very thankful, very grateful, and very happy.”

Credit: ITV

Following Bradley’s unexpected eviction, many CBB viewers have been taking to social media to express their anger at how it was handled, with several quoting the fact that he has autism.

“This was very cruel. He has autism and struggled with that thrown upon him with no warning. He handled it well but very uncomfortable to watch!!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“That was cruel. Should have been a family member telling him. That was awful,” another agreed.

“Gutted he hasn't had a proper eviction moment,” a third viewer replied.

One of the remaining Housemates – Louis Walsh, Colson Smith, Fern Britton, David Potts and Nikita Kuzmin – will be declared the winner of Celebrity Big Brother tonight (March 22), with the final airing at 9pm on ITV1.