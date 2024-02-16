Celebrity Big Brother fans delighted as first trailer is dropped

The first trailer for Celebrity Big Brother has been released and fans are thrilled.

ITV confirmed that the highly-anticipated celebrity version of the popular TV show would be returning to our screens later this year.

Following on from the return of Big Brother last year that saw Jordan Sangha being crowned the winner of the series, Celebrity Big Brother promises even more entertainment and drama.

As the promotional trailer for the upcoming CBB season has been dropped, ITV also confirmed that the show will air in March, so fans don’t have long to wait!

During the video, many celebrities can be seen covering their faces while being papped by paparazzi.

One star covers themselves with a blanket, while another wears an oversized yellow jacket that’s been zipped up over their face. A third dons a metal helmet over their head.

Another celeb is dressed in a suit and hides behind his briefcase- hinting at yet another politician joining reality TV.

The clip then shows Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu as she says, “They can run…”, while her co-host Will Best adds, “But there is one place they can't hide”.

The camera then pans to the outside of the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The video was posted to the official ITV Instagram page and captioned, “ Celebrities… you can run, but there’s one place you can’t hide. Celebrity Big Brother, coming this March to ITV1 and ITVX”.

Many fans of the show rushed to the comments to share their excitement at the clip and release date confirmation.

One fan wrote, “SO EXCITED”, while a second penned, “Can't wait for this”. “Best tv show ever!! i can’t wait!”, added another excited commenter.

A teaser from ITV explains, “Celebrity Big Brother will see a new cast of famous faces isolated from the outside world as they embark on the ultimate social experiment, taking up residence in the iconic Big Brother house”.

“Leaving luxury behind, the celebrities will take part in nominations and tough tasks with cameras capturing their every move. Who will win the hearts of the nation, go all the way to the finish line and be crowned the winner?”.