Celebrate Halloween in spooky style with ALDI’s party essentials

Red Berry Drac-uiri

Serves 8 people

Ingredients

200g Nature’s Pick Strawberries

200g Nature’s Pick Raspberries

2 big handfuls of Gianni’s Ice Cubes

2 Nature’s Pick Limes

100ml Old Hopking Premium White Rum (optional)

Method

Zest the limes and keep to one side. Put the strawberries and raspberries in a blender and add the ice and juice of the limes. Blend until a smooth slushy-like consistency. Add the rum if desired Serve in ice cold glasses and decorate with lime zest curls.

Mummified Sausage Rolls

Ingredients

Bramwell’s Processed Peas No Added Sugar (for the eyes)

1 sheet Greenvale Puff Pastry

Brannan's 16 Irish Pork Sausages

2 tbsp Specially Selected Caramelised Onion Relish

1 Healy's Farm Irish Medium Free-Range Eggs

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Remove skin from the sausages. On a large piece of cling film, spread the sausage meat into a long sheet and flatten to 14cm width. Spoon a thin column of the relish along the middle of the sausage meat. Seal the chutney in by bringing the sausage meat around on both sides using the cling film and press the meat together. Freeze the sausage log for 10-15 minutes to make it easier to work with. Remove the pastry from the fridge and cut into 1cm thick strips. Lay the strips on a piece of baking parchment unevenly. Place the sausage meat log onto the pastry strips. Wrap the strips roughly around the sausage meat from top to bottom leaving a 4cm gap half the way down for the face. Cut the log into 8 pieces. Stud the two “eyes” into the face gap. Put the sausage roll onto a baking sheet and brush with beaten egg. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.

