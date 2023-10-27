Celebrate Halloween in spooky style with ALDI’s party essentials
Hosting a spooky soirée this Halloween? Be the ghostess with the mostess and head to ALDI to stock up on all of the party essentials – all at scarily good prices!
No fear! ALDI is the perfect destination for the last-minute dash for trick or treaters. Treat guests to Snackrite Hot & Spicy Monster Claws €1.65 (6 Pack). Gobble up Maltesers/ Minstrels/ Revels €2.29 – perfect for parties or curling up on the couch in front of a scary movie. Devour devilishly delicious Mini Cupcakes €2.49. Indulge your sweet fang with Barratt Jelly Mini Mix €3.49 and Swizzels Halloween Treats Tub €4.99. Enjoy miniature versions of your favourite chocolate with Celebrations Tub €4.99 and Quality Street Tub €4.99. Just don’t leave any empty wrappers behind!
Add some black magic to your gathering with ALDI’s Halloween themed recipe ideas. From cocktail potions to fang-tastic treats- this spread will be sure to send shivers up your guests’ spines.
Red Berry Drac-uiri
Serves 8 people
Ingredients
-
200g Nature’s Pick Strawberries
-
200g Nature’s Pick Raspberries
-
2 big handfuls of Gianni’s Ice Cubes
-
2 Nature’s Pick Limes
-
100ml Old Hopking Premium White Rum (optional)
Method
-
Zest the limes and keep to one side.
-
Put the strawberries and raspberries in a blender and add the ice and juice of the limes.
-
Blend until a smooth slushy-like consistency.
-
Add the rum if desired
-
Serve in ice cold glasses and decorate with lime zest curls.
Mummified Sausage Rolls
Ingredients
-
Bramwell’s Processed Peas No Added Sugar (for the eyes)
-
1 sheet Greenvale Puff Pastry
-
Brannan's 16 Irish Pork Sausages
-
2 tbsp Specially Selected Caramelised Onion Relish
-
1 Healy's Farm Irish Medium Free-Range Eggs
Method
-
Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
-
Remove skin from the sausages.
-
On a large piece of cling film, spread the sausage meat into a long sheet and flatten to 14cm width.
-
Spoon a thin column of the relish along the middle of the sausage meat.
-
Seal the chutney in by bringing the sausage meat around on both sides using the cling film and press the meat together.
-
Freeze the sausage log for 10-15 minutes to make it easier to work with.
-
Remove the pastry from the fridge and cut into 1cm thick strips.
-
Lay the strips on a piece of baking parchment unevenly.
-
Place the sausage meat log onto the pastry strips.
-
Wrap the strips roughly around the sausage meat from top to bottom leaving a 4cm gap half the way down for the face.
-
Cut the log into 8 pieces.
-
Stud the two “eyes” into the face gap.
-
Put the sausage roll onto a baking sheet and brush with beaten egg.
-
Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.
